Inter Milan dismiss Stefano Pioli after six months in charge – SkySports

Posted on May 9, 2017


Inter Milan dismiss Stefano Pioli after six months in charge
Inter Milan have sacked coach Stefano Pioli after six months in charge with the club having gone seven games without victory. Pioli, who replaced Frank de Boer in November on an 18-month deal, has paid for Inter's poor recent form which has seen the …
