Inter Milan sack manager Pioli after winless run – Times of India

Posted on May 10, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Inter Milan sack manager Pioli after winless run
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday. It was Inter's second managerial change of another disappointing season, with the club seventh in Serie A. Youth

