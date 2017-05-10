Inter Milan sack manager Pioli after winless run – Times of India
Inter Milan sack manager Pioli after winless run
Inter Milan have sacked manager Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday. It was Inter's second managerial change of another disappointing season, with the club seventh in Serie A. Youth …
