Inter Milan Want Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino As Their New Manager

Inter Milan want Mauricio Pochettino to be their new manager,according to Sky in Italy.

Inter’s sporting director Piero Ausilio is flying to London this week for talks after the Serie A club sacked coach Stefano Pioli last Tuesday following five defeats in six games.

Inter’s Chinese owners want to re-establish them as one of Europe’s top clubs.

The Italian club have approached the representatives of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, but both want to stay at their respective clubs.

Sky in Italy say Inter can buy Pochettino out of his contract by paying Spurs £4.2m and they are willing to pay the Argentine £8.5m a year to move to San Siro.

The post Inter Milan Want Tottenham’s Mauricio Pochettino As Their New Manager appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

