Interest For Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho Increases

West Ham, Leicester, Everton, West Brom, Dortmund and Hoffenheim are all lining up a bid to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, according to The Sun.

Iheanacho, who has scored 21 goals for City in two seasons, has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Gabriel Jesus.

Iheanacho has found first-team opportunities limited following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus in January and could fall further down the pecking order this summer as coach Pep Guardiola looks to add to his squad.

The 20-year-old has played just 111 minutes in the Premier League since the turn of the year.

The post Interest For Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho Increases appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

