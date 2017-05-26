international friendly Echiejile to captain Eagles – The Nation Newspaper
international friendly Echiejile to captain Eagles
The Nation Newspaper
With the absence of substantive skipper Obi Mikel, Echiejile is the most experienced player in the squad, having made his Super Eagles debut eight years ago. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the left fullback and manager Gernot Rohr say they …
We will not underrate Corsica – Echiejile
Corsica coach: Eagles're world class players
