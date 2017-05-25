International Friendly : Ndidi stranded in Nigeria, out of Corsica tie

Leicester City’s Young Player of the Year Wilfred Ndidi is out of the Super Eagles international friendly against Corsica due to difficulties encountered traveling to the Island Nation.

The central midfielder is stuck in Nigeria, having traveled to his homeland following the end of the 2016-2017 season.

Ndidi missed his flight to France and due to the nonavailability of a connecting flight to Corsica, he will wait for the Super Eagles players and officials in Paris and join the team for their next match against Togo on June 1.

Another option is for the Nigeria Football Federation to fly him via private jet to the Island which is not feasible because of their financial situation.

It is understood that a number of players are in the same boat as Ndidi and will have to skip the friendly with Corsica.

Corsica is a tourist destination and it’s very difficult to get flights to the Island apart from flights operated by Easy Jet, Thomas Cook and private jets from a small airport.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

