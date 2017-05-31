International friendly results
International friendly results on Wednesday:
At Agadir, Morocco
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Morocco 1 (Boussoufa 72) Netherlands 2 (Promes 22, Janssen 68)
At Empoli, Italy
Italy 8 (Lapadula 10, 19, 49, Ferrari 13, Petagna 16, Caldara 48, Politano 58, Bonini-og) San Marino 0
The post International friendly results appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!