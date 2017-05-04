International NGOs To Pay $3,500 As Registration Fees

International Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) seeking to work in South Sudan will now pay 3,500 dollars, as against 600 dollars, an official told Reuters.

Two years after emerging as an independent state, the oil-rich country was plunged into conflict in December 2013 as rivalry between President Salva Kiir and his then-vice president, Riek Machar, exploded into violence.

In the new order, local groups will also pay 500 dollars, up from 450 dollars.

“This is to notify all NGOs operating in the Republic of South Sudan that the registration and licensing fees for 2017 to 2018 have been changed due to the increasing demand of humanitarian needs in the country,” said Deng Tong Kenjok, registrar of NGOs at the government’s Relief and Rehabilitation commission.

Rajab Mohandis, executive director of the Sudanese Network for Democratic Elections, said the new fees would hamper the work of small local NGOs.

He told Reuters that they would make registration “quite unaffordable” for those working “in only one county or state”.

Kenjok said the war-ravaged nation counts 130 international non-governmental organisations and 500 local ones, including civil society groups.

South Sudan is acutely in need of aid.

No fewer than three million people have fled their homes, creating Africa’s biggest refugee crisis since the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

The economy is in a tailspin, harvests are devastated by drought and millions face famine.

Aid workers are also contending with extreme risks: a UN official said in April that 82 had been killed since the civil war began.(Reuters/NAN)

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

