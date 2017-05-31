Internet Infrastructure Security Guidelines for Africa Launched

The Internet Society and the African Union Commission unveiled a new set of Internet Infrastructure Security Guidelines for Africa during the ongoing African Internet Summit going in Nairobi, Kenya. The guidelines will help Africa create a more secure Internet infrastructure and are set to change the way the African Union States approach cyber security preparedness. The guidelines – the first of their kind in Africa – were developed by a multi-stakeholder group of African and global internet infrastructure security experts, and are the first step towards building a more secure Internet in Africa.

