Internet users clock 90m in March
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said internet users in the country stood at 90,003,101 in March. The telecommunications industry regulator made the disclosure in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for March on Monday in Lagos. The data indicated that internet users on both Global System for Mobile communications (GSM) and Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA)…
