INTERVIEW: Majority of PDP members in House of Reps are with Sheriff – Lawmaker
The opposition lawmaker also asked Nigerians to keep praying for President Muhammadu Buhari.
The post INTERVIEW: Majority of PDP members in House of Reps are with Sheriff – Lawmaker appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!