Int’l friendly: Balogun, Osimhen doubtful for Corsica game

BY MONICA IHEAKAM

Ahead of the May 26 international friendly between Nigeria and Corsica, in France, Super Eagles Eagles Coach, Gernot Rohr may have to shop for replacements for the duo of Germany based players, Leon Balgoun and Victor Osihmen.

Balogun, who returned to top flight action with his German club, after battling with injuries early this year , was on Saturday taken off just 30 minutes into Mainz 05 match against Cologne with hamstring injury.

While the length of his recovery time is yet to be ascertained, it is likely he would miss the Eagles friendly matches against Corsica and Togo on the 1st of June.

However he could be fit for the AFCON 2019 Qualifiers against South Africa in Uyo on the 10th of June. He is the favourite of coach Gernot Rohr with his partnership with William Troost-Ekong earning them the nickname “Oyibo Wall”.

Meanwhile, Balogun’s compatriot , Victor Osimhen is also doubtful for his debut with Super Eagles for the May 26 game in France, due to club engagements with Wolfsburg.

The German side are going to be involved in the relegation / promotion play offs to preserve their Bundesliga status after the 1-2 loss they suffered in the hands of Hamburg in the final game of the regular season in Germany.

The first leg is scheduled to take place on the 25th of May, a day before Nigeria’s clash against Corsica in France.

