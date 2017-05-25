Introducing Email Forest, Africa’s prime email automation platform

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 25, 2017

The impact of Email marketing on businesses cannot be over emphasized as business transactions, news, feedback, updates, invoices, adverts are just a mail away today. Emails are necessary to build loyalty and brand awareness,  companies need to utilize and maximize Email Automation, it generates 80 percent more sales at a reduced cost from sending individual campaigns.Depending upon your business goals and marketing needs, there is a myriad of email series you can send with EmailForest’s Email Automation.

With features that make your business stand out, EmailForest has all the important features and software tools such as immediate email delivery, inbound email processing, and responsive email templates.  It can also help turn customers into loyal fans using automated journeys by engaging pre-designed templates in inspiring your campaigns, or create nice designs with EmailForest drag & drop or HTML editor.

EmailForest, a leading email marketing, and automation platform which has become a household name and a goto point in Nigeria where all b2b and b2c brands consult for all marketing needs. It’s fast, easy, safe, user-friendly, affordable and comes with speedy inbox delivery which supports charging credit and debit cards in local currency for clients with billing addresses in Nigeria to save on fees.

