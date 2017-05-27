Inuwa Bawa, ex-military administrator of Ekiti, Gombe states, dies at 67

Former Military Administrator of Ekiti and Gombe States, Col. Mohammed Inuwa Bawa (rtd) has died at the age of 67. The former intelligence officer and governorship aspirant in his home state of Kebbi, died on Friday due to complications from a surgery he had in Jos, Plateau State. Barrister Aliyu Musa Yawuri, cousin of the […]

