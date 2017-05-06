‘Invasion of Imo Assembly by armed robbers is an affront’

* Imo CP Pledges To Institute Police Post At Complex Premises

A legislator, Mike Iheanetu has given a mind boggling account of how he lost his personal belongings, such as cash, laptop loaded with information on legislative work, television and sensitive documents to the armed bandits who attacked the assembly complex, describing it as an affront, a setback and a big blow to the legislative arm of government and democracy as a whole.

The robbers over powered the security men on duty, thus gaining entrance into the lawmaker’s offices.Speaking with The Guardian in Owerri yesterday, Iheanetu, a Peoples Democratic Member, representing Aboh Mbaise constituency, regretted that all his experiences in the assembly, records of activities and other valuables were carted away by the hoodlums during the raid, wondering how the robbers stormed the assembly, broke the ceiling and ransacked his office and two other offices of his colleagues making away with valuables, unarrested.

While charging the police and other law enforcement agencies to do the needful to guard the premises, he regarded the action of the robbers as outcome of bad governance, hunger in the land and insecurity generally.

Meanwhile, the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Chris Okey Ezike, has promised that he would ensure that a police post is instituted within the assembly premises.

