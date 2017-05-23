GCB to inject GH¢1b into One-District, One-Factory project – MD – Ghana Business News
GCB to inject GH¢1b into One-District, One-Factory project – MD
Ghana Business News
The GCB Bank has announced a partnership deal with government to inject one billion Ghana Cedis into the “One-District, One-Factory” project. Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, the Managing Director, GCB Bank, said the Bank's vision for businesses, which would …
Trade Minister says government to invest only 30 percent in One-District One Factory
