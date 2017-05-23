GCB to inject GH¢1b into One-District, One-Factory project – MD – Ghana Business News

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 23, 2017


GCB to inject GH¢1b into One-District, One-Factory project – MD
The GCB Bank has announced a partnership deal with government to inject one billion Ghana Cedis into the “One-District, One-Factory” project. Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, the Managing Director, GCB Bank, said the Bank's vision for businesses, which would …
