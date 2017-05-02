Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Naira down to N391.9 in parallel market – Vanguard

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Naira down to N391.9 in parallel market
Vanguard
The Naira yesterday depreciated to N391 per dollar in the parallel market due to increased demand. Vanguard's market survey revealed that the parallel market exchange rate which closed N385 per dollar last week rose to N391 per dollar yesterday. Market …
Ekpo: I'm Always Worried Whenever Oil Prices RiseTHISDAY Newspapers
Naira loses marginally against dollarDaily Post Nigeria
Naira drops to N391 against Dollar at parallel marketNAIJ.COM
TheCable –CNNMoney
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.