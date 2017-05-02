Naira down to N391.9 in parallel market – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Naira down to N391.9 in parallel market
Vanguard
The Naira yesterday depreciated to N391 per dollar in the parallel market due to increased demand. Vanguard's market survey revealed that the parallel market exchange rate which closed N385 per dollar last week rose to N391 per dollar yesterday. Market …
Ekpo: I'm Always Worried Whenever Oil Prices Rise
Naira loses marginally against dollar
Naira drops to N391 against Dollar at parallel market
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!