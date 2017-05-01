Invite Anthony Joshua to Aso Rock and Make him Nigeria’s Brand Ambassador – Ben Murray-Bruce to FG
Senator representing Bayelsa East constituency Ben Murray-Bruce has called on the Federal Government to invited Britain’s Anthony Joshua to Aso Rock and give him a hero’s welcome. He adds that Joshua should be made a brand ambassador for Nigeria, saying it’s the best thing for the country’s image. Joshua was born to a Nigerian mother and […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!