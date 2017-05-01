Pages Navigation Menu

Invite Anthony Joshua to Aso Rock – Sen Murray Bruce

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Ben Murray Bruce, representing Bayelsa East constituency has said that it is time for president Muhammadu Buhari to invite Boxer, Anthony Joshual to Aso Rock.

Senator Ben Bruce

He made the remark known via his series of tweets on Monday. Sen. Bruce opined that the 27-year- old Boxer Joshua should be made a brand ambassador for Nigeria.

Recall that Joshua was rejected nine years ago by the Nigerian boxing official, but Joshua never gave up on Nigeria as he testified on Saturday the secret of his wining. According to him “the secret is Eba and Egwusi soup”.

Recall also that Boxer Joshua knock out Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of an epic heavyweight world title fight at Wembley on Saturday night.

However, Sen. Ben Bruce after his congratulatory messages to Joshua urged president Buhari to invite him and make him a brand ambassador of Nigeria.

See his tweets:

