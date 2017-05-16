IOC evaluation commission praises Paris’ vision – Daily Mail
IOC evaluation commission praises Paris' vision
PARIS (AP) – IOC evaluation commission chairman Patrick Baumann praised Paris' vision for the Olympics as he wrapped up a three-day visit to the French capital on Tuesday. Baumann, however, stopped short of giving hints on whether the City of Lights …
