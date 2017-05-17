IOCs relocation: PANDEF youths condemn Reps

…threaten to shut down oil facilities

By Chris Ochayi

ABUJA—YOUTH wing of Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, has berated the House of Representatives over the rejection of the motion requesting it to compel International Oil Companies, IOCs, to relocate their operational and administrative offices to the Niger Delta region.

It will be recalled that the House recently rejected a motion sponsored by a member representing Imo State, Mr. Goodluck Opiah, calling on oil companies to relocate or establish their administrative offices in the Niger Delta region where they engage in oil exploration.

The motion was sequel to an earlier presidential order by the acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, asking oil multinationals to relocate their headquarters to the region.

The PANDEF youths, while rejecting the House of Representatives’ decision, threatened to shut down oil exploration activities in the region if the resolution was not reversed.

According to the group, “If the Vice President, in his capacity as Acting President, had made a statement that they should relocate and the National Assembly is saying they should not, that means they are not representing us and for that reason we will also direct our communities to close down oil activities.”

Speaking with Vanguard in Abuja, the leader of youth wing of PANDEF, Mr. Famous Daunemgha, warned that the youths were ready to frustrate oil exploration to block the source of income from oil revenues to deny the National Assembly of their salaries and allowances.

Mr. Daunemgha, who described the House decision as oppressive, noted, “Yes it is oppressive and I assure you that we will react. As a people, we will give them the right to look into the matter again and revisit this issue and ask them to go peacefully. If they do not, we will mobilize all our communities, all our youths to ensure that no oil exploration takes place in the area so that the National Assembly can do their business without proceeds from oil.

“I want to still remind Nigerians that when the Vice President came to the Niger Delta, he didn’t come in the capacity of the Vice President, he came as the President.

He was the Acting President and if the President has made a pronouncement to the International Oil Companies, to relocate their headquarters, I think that that pronouncement should be respected by the various operating companies in the Niger Delta.”

Even our constitution also made a provision that the oil companies should have their headquarters operating around the areas they are operating in and I think that is also very important.”

The post IOCs relocation: PANDEF youths condemn Reps appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

