IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell Left Devastated By Kings XI Punjab's Loss To Gujarat Lions
NDTVSports.com
IPL 2017: Glenn Maxwell Left Devastated By Kings XI Punjab's Loss To Gujarat Lions
Kings XI Punjab scored 189 for three after being put into bat with Hashim Amla notching his second hundred this season. But Dwayne Smith smashed 74 off 39 balls to help Gujarat Lions chase down the target with two balls to spare. Edited by Santosh Rao.
Comments
