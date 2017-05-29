Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IPOB condemns DSS raid on Ekweremadu’s house

Posted on May 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has frowned at the raid carried out by security operatives on Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu’s Abuja house, and described it as an affront and a slight on Ndigbo. A statement signed by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, indicates that IPOB would not take the matter lying low because they would […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.