Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IPOB condemns soldiers attack on IPOB women in Abia

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has condemned what they termed as barbaric and unprofessional conduct of the Nigerian Army located in Ohafia against the Biafran and IPOB Women General Meeting holding in Abiriba in Abia State. A statement signed by their media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, condemned the way and manner the women were […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.