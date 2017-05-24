Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IPOB declares 10 days sit-at-home to its members

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday declared that its sit-at-home order scheduled for May 30 had been extended to 10 areas in northern Nigeria and Abuja. It gave the 10 areas to include: Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Makurdi, Gigawa, Jalingo, Yola and Lafia. It added that the order would also be observed in Ibadan, Benin, and Lagos. In …

The post IPOB declares 10 days sit-at-home to its members appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.