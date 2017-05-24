IPOB Leader Nnamdi Kanu Visits Elderly Hardcore Biafrans In Aba (Photos)
Mazi Kanu who has been receiving numerous visitors in his residence in Afaraukwu Ibeku Umuahia, Abia State, took it upon himself to visit some elderly hardcore Biafrans in Aba, who couldn’t come down to Umuahia to see him.
Below is the photos of him and some elderly IPOB members.
