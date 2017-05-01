Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IPOB names Fayose honorary Governor of Biafra Republic – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on May 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

IPOB names Fayose honorary Governor of Biafra Republic
Daily Post Nigeria
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has named Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, as the honorary Governor of Biafra Republic. This was contained in a statement released on Sunday, where IPOB thanked Fayose for his solidarity towards Nnamdi …

and more »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.