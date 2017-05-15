IPOB sabotaging Biafra, ignore sit-at-home order – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign States of Biafra, MASSOB, on Monday advised Igbos against adhering to the sit-at-home order issued by fellow pro-Biafra group, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on May 30, a day it has scheduled to mark Biafra day, saying the group was sabotaging the agitation for self-determination. Addressing journalists […]

IPOB sabotaging Biafra, ignore sit-at-home order – MASSOB

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

