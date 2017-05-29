IPOB Supporters Donate Cow Named ‘Buhari’ To Nnamdi Kanu (Photo)

Following the May 30th declaration by Biafra agitators as sit-at-home Day in commemoration of the Biafra Independence Day, some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) claimed to be based in Malaysia but travelled home for the planned Biafra Day have allegedly donated a live cow allegedly named “Buhari” to their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to be killed on Biafra Day.

According to The BreakingTimes, said that Mr. Kanu “who has received hundreds of important visitors including high-placed politicians since he was released on bail by an Abuja High Court in April, accepted the gift warmly.”

The reports also claimed that the members named the cow before donating it to their leader.

In the photo, two of the claimed IPOB members who donated the cow are seen standing with Nnamdi Kanu while another picture shows them standing beside the said cow.

Recall that Fifty years ago, the Igbo people of southeast Nigeria seceded, declaring an independent Republic of Biafra and sparking a brutal civil war that left about one million people dead.