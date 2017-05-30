IPPP To Build Institutional Capacity To Bridge Infrastructure Deficit



By Mbakaan Kwen,

Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, has said that the government Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement is a reliable option for bridging Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit.

Mrs Ahmed stated this during a capacity building training on Public Private Partnership (PPP) management in the public sector organized for federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), by the ministry in collaboration with the Institute for Public Private Partnership in Abuja.

In a press release signed by the assistant director of information, Salisu Haiba, Mrs. Ahmed explained that, the training was organized to enhance Nigeria’s national PPP management capability, which is in line with the priority of the present administration towards building a competitive economy by improving the business environment for increased private sector investments in infrastructure development.

“The gaps in PPP management capabilities in federal MDAs have been identified as major constraints to optimizing PPP investments. The skill sets and readiness to manage investments that may come in the form of PPP initiatives are generally inadequate and sometimes nonexistent” She said.

The minister explained that Nigeria’s integrated infrastructure master plan sets out to raise the country’s stock from the current 20-25 per cent of GDP in 2014 to at least 70 per cent by 2043. It also estimates a huge funding requirement of over USD166 billion during the period 2014-2018

“The NIIMP envisages increased participation of private sector through different PPP arrangements. Government is expected to leverage on up to USD25 billion through infrastructure PPPs in the first 5 years of NIIMP. This will require properly designed and managed PPP processes in order to reap the full benefits of PPP financing and to mitigate negative unintended consequences” She stated

“The training programme has been carefully designed to expose participants to PPP investment opportunities, deepen their knowledge of PPP models and delivery mechanisms and bridge skills and orientation gaps in their respective MDAs to effectively manage PPP investments. It is also expected to provide a platform for networking and shared learning among stakeholders in the global PPP space,” she said.

The post IPPP To Build Institutional Capacity To Bridge Infrastructure Deficit appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

