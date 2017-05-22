Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Iran survives, thrives under sanctions and threats – Liberation

Posted on May 22, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Liberation

Iran survives, thrives under sanctions and threats
Liberation
On May 20, President Hassan Rouhani was re-elected to a second four year term in the presidential elections in Iran. According to the constitution, the elections would have gone to a second round had none of the four candidates received more than 50 …
In Saudi Arabia, Trump Reaches Out to Sunni Nations, at Iran's ExpenseNew York Times
The people of Iran are still America's natural alliesNew York Post
Iran foreign minister scorns Trump after speech, arms dealReuters
The Sun
all 197 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.