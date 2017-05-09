Iranian Police Arrest Student For Looking Like Lionel Messi

Iranian police over the weekend ‘arrested’ a student because he looks too much like Lionel Messi. So many people in the city of Hamaden wanted a picture with Reza Parastesh that police took him to the station and impounded his car to stop the chaos. The fuss started a few months ago when the Messi…

