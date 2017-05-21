Emboldened by Rouhani’s win, Iranians seek further reforms – The Boston Globe
Emboldened by Rouhani's win, Iranians seek further reforms
The Boston Globe
TEHRAN — Iranians came out in force to dance in the streets this weekend, breaking Islamic rules, to celebrate the reelection of President Hassan Rouhani by a large margin. Emboldened by the election results, others in the capital, Tehran, gathered to …
Brooding Iran hardliners say they must still be heard after Rouhani win
UAE Minister Sees Chance for Iran to Reset 'Troubled' Ties With Neighbors
Rouhani's win shows that elections do not make democracy
