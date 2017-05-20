Iran’s Rouhani re-elected with 57 percent of vote

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has won re-election with a resounding 57 percent of the vote, the interior minister announced on Saturday.

With 99.7 percent of ballots counted, Rouhani had 23.5 million votes compared to 15.8 million for hardline challenger Ebrahim Raisi, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said on state television, adding that the results were final.

The post Iran’s Rouhani re-elected with 57 percent of vote appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

