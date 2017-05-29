Iranu!!! Newlywed Couple Made To Step On Guests At Their Wedding Ceremony (Photos)

Online users have been left bewildered following a viral footage of a couple who were meant to climb on their guests at their wedding ceremony in a bid to showcase their tradition. The wedding guests were made to lay on the ground as the newlywed couple climbed on them – aided by their family members. …

