Iraqi fans jubilant as international football returns – Vanguard

Iraqi fans jubilant as international football returns
Ali, a jubilant 24-year-old, is finally in the stands himself for an international football match in Iraq — the first to be held in the country in years. “Before, I watched these matches on TV. Today I'm at the stadium,” says Ali, wearing an Air Force …
Honours even as continental football returns to Iraq
