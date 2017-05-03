IronWeaver to begin manufacturing in Nigeria

IronWeaver Limited, manufacturers of flow control equipment is set to begin operation in Nigeria, The Nation has learnt.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Ada Obua, told The Nation in Houston, Texas, United States, that when it opens shop in Nigeria, it will be the only such firm that offers such services and equipment. When we commence operations, IronWeaver will be the sole local manufacturer of valves in Nigeria. A couple of multinationals such as Cameron/Schlumberger and Hy-Lok have some limited local assembly capabilities. A few local companies import their products.

“Demand for our products is strong. Nigeria imports over $380 million in valves per year. That number will be up by 2018 as the majors work through the backlog of liquid fuels and gas projects. Plus, there is the focus of public and private spending on refinery and power generation infrastructure. Furthermore, the NCDMB’s requirement that 60% of project valves be sourced from local manufacturers remains in place

She said: “IronWeaver manufactures and services industrial flow control equipment and related instrumentation in Nigeria. Our goal is to be a recognised leader in producing valves, actuators, positioners, pumps and related equipment. We leverage industry-standard technology to deliver reliable precision-engineered equipment in-country, and so support customers’ success with technical, economic and participation goals.

“Our products and services meet the rigorous and demanding specifications for standard and critical applications in several industries, including oil and gas, power generation, utilities, chemicals and general industrials.

“IronWeaver’s manufacturing and service operations are executed from its facilities in Ukwa, Abia State in Nigeria. The company will be the only supplier in Nigeria to run its entire machining and assembly manufacturing process in-country.

“As such, IronWeaver is uniquely positioned to be the prime Tier 1 supplier to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) companies and international oil companies (IOCs) for tendered projects. Our differentiated supply chain and operational excellence delivers world class precision-engineered products, and creates value for our customers, in terms of reliability, delivery, economics and participation goals.”

She noted that the management of the firm is focused on growing the business profitably, cultivating strong partnerships with its customers by supplying competent and reliable products, and maintaining an ethical, safe, rewarding and inclusive workplace for the employees. “Our growth will be driven by deployment of industry-standard technology and best operating practices to achieve high operational excellence, and a disciplined expansion of our product portfolio over time,” she added.

Obua further stated that the company’s pumps product lines will include centrifugal pumps, electrical submersible pumps (ESP), water injection pumps, helicoaxial pumps, air-operated double diaphragm (AODD) pumps, gas-operated double diaphragm (GODD) pumps, among others. The launch will also include coverage of pumps and related instrumentation within IronWeaver’s aftermarket support services.

“IronWeaver’s Aftermarket and Procurement services support our customers, not just our equipment. Equipment services include inspection, maintenance and repair of our valves, pumps and other instrumentation. We also service customers’ equipment supplied by other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Our procurement services are available to support acquisition of flow control and other industrial equipment for our customers. Our goal is to deliver industry-standard support services to ensure optimal performance and extend useful lives for your assets,” said.

The post IronWeaver to begin manufacturing in Nigeria appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

