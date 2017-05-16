Is Bitcoin Losing Its Charm to Other Altcoins?

Bitcoin is the first mover in the cryptocurrency industry. The concept introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto in a whitepaper in 2008 led to the creation of the first-ever cryptocurrency the very next year. Since then, Bitcoin has continuously gained adoption, driving its value to the highest in the recent days. Many alternatives to Bitcoin have entered … Continue reading Is Bitcoin Losing Its Charm to Other Altcoins?

The post Is Bitcoin Losing Its Charm to Other Altcoins? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

