Is Deducting 100 Marks From Candidates Scores? – (Find Out Here)

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

We recently got a report that JAMB sent our text messages to some candidates that have participated in the ongoing examination notifying them that due to their involvement in examination malpractices as captured by the CCTV Cameras, that 100 marks will be deducted from their 2017 UTME Score.

This report is yet to be officially verified. Some UTME candidates were shocked to allegedly wake up to a strange text message on their phone.

According to report, the text message reads,
“The message read “Dear Candidate CCTV Camera Indicate That You ere Involved In Malpractice JAMB Deducted 100 marks from your score thank you.”

If you received any of such message or you know some one that did, please let us know in the comment section.

