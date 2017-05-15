Is He Jesus? IPOB Members Bows Down Before Nnamdi Kanu (Photos)

A heated online debate is ongoing after photos of some youths bowing down to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu -have gone viral on Facebook. The IPOB members visited the recently released leader at his residence in Abia state yesterday and decided to bow down to him for them to receive his blessings…

This has caused a strong debate online with some netizens condemning such act and others hailing them…see below