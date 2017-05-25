Pages Navigation Menu

Is IoT Botnet Malware Mirai Recruiting Bitcoin Mining Slaves?

It seems that Mirai, the notorious malware that is responsible for the botnet which hit a series of major websites a few months ago, is back with a vengeance – and with the ability to mine bitcoin, to boot. Mirai first came to wider attention in September 2016, when it carried out a distributed denial … Continue reading Is IoT Botnet Malware Mirai Recruiting Bitcoin Mining Slaves?

