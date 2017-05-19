Is JAMB 2017 Registration Still Currently On This May – (Find Out Here)

The latest news reaching us has it that the Joint Admission and matriculation Board (JAMB) has re-opened the portal for 2017 UTME Registration. Candidates who still want to apply for Jamb 2017 exams can now apply.

Trending Now: Check Your May 16 JAMB 2017 Results, Its Out! (3rd Batch Day 3)



Trending Now: JAMB 2017 Results For 15th May Released/Out – (Check Your Name)

This information was disclosed by the registrar of JAMB, prof. 1shaq Oloyede. According to the prof. the new deadline for JAMB Registration will be 28th May, 2017.

According to him, he got the mandate from the Nigeria Senate few weeks ago to increase the UTME registration period by one month, which according to him will elapse on 28th of May. “As I speak, we have registered additional 1,100 candidates,” he added.

The post Is JAMB 2017 Registration Still Currently On This May – (Find Out Here) appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

