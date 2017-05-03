Is Kenya’s Jubilee suffering the NRM primaries disease?

Accept decision of voters, President Kenyatta urges Jubilee primaries losers

NAIROBI | PSCU | Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged losers in the Jubilee Party primaries to accept the decision of voters, saying it confirms the level of entrenchment of democracy in the country.

Kenyatta said Kenya will be a success as long as the country allows the will of the electorate to prevail, because power belongs to the people.

“Why are people blaming me when the voters made their decision and chose the leaders they want at the nominations,” Kenyatta said. “Let us accept the decision of the electorate. To me, it is an indication of the level of the entrenchment of democracy in our country; and that the citizens are enlightened and know that power belongs to them not to the leaders.”

The president spoke Tuesday at State House, Nairobi, when he met members of the Nomiya Faith Churches from the Nyanza region who were led by their Supreme Archbishop Caleb Olali.

Political parties held their primaries for various elective posts over the last few days.

Voters rejected a host of big names in the Jubilee Party that the Kenyatta leads. The President said that this showed the voters had power in their hands to determine their own destiny.

President Kenyatta said he targeted delivering inclusive economic growth to Kenya, because growth that left no one behind would secure peace and prosperity for the entire country.

*********

READ: President’ Museveni’ 30-year grip shaken as party primaries throw up new leaders (click)

READ: Andrew Mwenda on why the chaos and violence in the ruling party are a signal of its strength and weakness of the opposition

*******

He said that democracy in Kenya was deepening, and that the will of the people had to be respected. But he cautioned that the will of the people was not license to violence.

Kenyatta asked the church to preach peace and unity as the electioneering period sets in.

“I ask religious leaders to help us in preaching peace and uniting the country. Let us be agents of peace, unity and acceptance,” President Kenyatta said.

The President pointed out that elections should not be a cause for enmity, adding that people have a right to express their will but that should not entail violence.

Speaking strongly about the strength of the nation’s diversity, Kenyatta emphasized the need for Kenyans to appreciate their cultural diversity and live together harmoniously.

“Kenya needs all of us. We cannot build the country if even one single community is left behind, that is what our Constitution stands for and we are implementing fully to ensure no community or individual is left behind in our march to development,” he said.

“God put us together for us to enjoy, to learn and to benefit from our diversity for our mutual progress and prosperity,” the President said.

The members of Nomiya Faith Churches assured the President of their support, saying his leadership has proved its capability in terms of development in the Nyanza region and beyond. They also invited him to visit their congregation next time he is in the area.

“We are praying for you and for continuity as well as peace during the electioneering period,” Archbishop Olali said.

The post Is Kenya’s Jubilee suffering the NRM primaries disease? appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

