Is This ‘Blackface’? – Makeup Artist Turns White Woman Black

An artist attempted to flex their makeup skills by turning a lily-white woman into a more tanned version of herself, but failed horribly when he attached a disclaimer to the Instagram post.

Tsk, tsk, bro.

Showing the before and after, the artist of @Paintdatface expressed how he wanted to challenge himself by moving “away from the ‘glam’ and done-up looks that we find all over social media”.

However, things turned a bit sour when the artist explained how he had been holding onto the image for a while because he didn’t want to turn “it into a racial scandal against me”.

Oh no.

The artist then went on to say “THIS IS NOT ABOUT A RACE CHANGE” but then, for some reason, followed that by saying that it was rather about “woman acknowledging, embracing and celebrating the beauty of another woman’s culture”.

Umm, dude?

Cue shared screenshots of the now deleted post with the Twitterati turning things on full-blast:

@paintdatface has since “apologised” but we all know by now that when it comes to situations like this an apology is just not going to help you in any way. Here he is:

And this is what he said in his follow up post, which you can see here:

The transformation that I recently posted of a woman transformed into a woman of another culture has been highly criticised by those who don’t understand the message. I deleted the post, not because I had regret or saw wrongdoing, but because of the negativity social media turned it into. It’s been assumed by most that my intentions were to transform my model into a black woman. Truth is, my intentions were to keep the look vague enough to be relatable to many women of different cultures, but the true inspiration of the overall look came from my Cuban heritage. Although I am saddened by how many people are angered, I can’t offer an apology for my artwork and for what I find to be beautiful. The transformation came from a place of love and was not about mocking one’s race, but rather about celebrating it. I am so proud to be illustrating a woman representing several cultures along with their achievements, beliefs and histories. Art is interpreted differently by all and sometimes it’s uncomfortable, but making this world a better place starts with our mindset – thinking positive, showing love and practicing unity.

Next time, buddy, just post the image with an obscure hashtag. Don’t try the mansplaining avenue, you will never win.

[source:metro]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

