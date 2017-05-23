Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nasa’s vote of no confidence in Raila – The Standard

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Nasa's vote of no confidence in Raila
The Standard
Nasa flagbearer Raila Odinga is constantly trying to exude confidence about his chances in the upcoming presidential elections. “We are not worried about Jubilee. We will win against Jubilee by a great margin,” Raila has said on a number of occasions.
Isaac Ruto: Nasa had picked meDaily Nation
This is the NASA co-principal who refused to be flag bearerTUKO.CO.KE

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.