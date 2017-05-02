Isiaka Adeleke: Allah killed Senator – Sheikh Muideen Salmon
Muslim clerics on Monday in Ede, home country of first civilian governor of Osun, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, declared that he was not killed by any man but by Allah. They described the life of the former governor as a worthy one that should be emulated by all. They were speaking as the Osun State Governor […]
