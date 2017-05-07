Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Isiaka Adeleke: Family rejects Aregbesola’s inquiry into Senator’s death

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The family of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, on Sunday turned down the coroner inquest set up by Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola into the death of the first civilian governor of the state, Isiaka Adeleke. Deji Adeleke, the younger brother of the late Senator, read the family’s address at a press briefing in his residence in […]

Isiaka Adeleke: Family rejects Aregbesola’s inquiry into Senator’s death

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.