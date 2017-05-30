Pages Navigation Menu

Isiaka Adeleke How ‘unqualified nurse’ killed Osun Senator – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 30, 2017


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Isiaka Adeleke How 'unqualified nurse' killed Osun Senator
Pulse Nigeria
The coroner said Nurse Alfred Aderibigbe had treated Senator Isiaka Adeleke without doctor's prescription for several years. Published: 1 minute ago; Goodness Adaoyiche. Print; eMail · Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke play. Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke
