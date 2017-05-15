‘Isiaka Adeleke may have died of over-dose of drugs’

He didn’t eat anything at my party – Amobi,

He actually ate 3 spoonfuls of rice, says Deputy Gov

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—Osun State Deputy Governor, Otunba Titilayo Laoye-Tomori and Osun West Senatorial leader of All Progressives Congress APC, Amobi Akintola yesterday disagreed over what transpired during the last moments of Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who died on April 23, 2017 in a questionable circumstances

The Osun State government, following the uproar that trailed the death of Senator Adeleke set up a coroner’s inquest, headed by Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara, to unravel circumstances leading to Adeleke’s death.

But his family condemned government action, and rejected any inquest into the death of their kinsman, more so as the family was still expecting results of the autopsy ordered by the family at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

Testifying before the coroner Monday, Hon. Amobi Akintola, claimed that late Senator Adeleke did not eat anything at the final burial of his grandmother, Balqiz Atoke Salimonu, which took place in Kuta on April 22, 2017. Adeleke died in the night of the party.

Amobi said the late Senator attended the burial ceremony in company of about 30 political allies and didn’t eat anything because what the late politician wanted was not prepared.

According to him; “Late Senator Adeleke arrived at my party around 4:30pm in the company of 20 to 30 political allies and was served food but the senator didn’t eat because it was poundo yam we made and he preferred semolina. Although he was offered some fish, he didn’t eat that either.

“He also drank brandy he took from his car. Although his friends mixed the drink with coca cola, late Adeleke drank his straight. Later the deputy governor, Mrs Titi Laoye-Tomori came and they sat together before she eventually left the party too.

“Afterwards, the late Senator and I danced before he left around 5:30 pm for Eng. Lasun Olaniyi daughter’s wedding at Iwo. That is all I know about his movement on that day.”

Asked if he could say anything about his death, Amobi said he wouldn’t know.

Giving her account on what transpired that day, the deputy governor said the late senator actually ate something at the party.

She explained that a woman actually brought a plate of fried rice mixed with jollof rice which had no meat and was uncovered to the deceased out of which he ate about three spoonfuls.

According to her, ”I got to Kuta after 5pm and was received by the late Senator Adeleke. Because of that honour, I followed him to the table where he sat which had about eight other men.

“A woman later brought a plate of rice and the deceased didn’t want to eat it initially. He was just turning the food around, he later managed to eat three spoonfuls before pushing the food aside. A man also brought a drink but I can’t really remember its name.

‘’After giving Hon. Amobi the package I had for him, I left the party and that was all until I heard about the death of the senator the following day.”

In her reaction to the rumour that she was sent there to poison the late senator, the Deputy Governor expressed how saddened she was by the rumour.

“How can that be? It wasn’t my party and I didn’t cook or serve any food. How can people trivialize the death of such an important person? How can they spread such wicked rumours? I was so devastated when I heard news of his death,” she added.

Also testifying, Chief Medical Director of Biket Hospital, Osogbo, Dr. Adebisi Adenle, told the coroner that the deceased lawmaker was brought to his hospital dead on April 23.

Adenle said late Adeleke was brought to his hospital around 10:15am, lifeless and was later pronounced dead. However, according to the Chief Medical Director of LAUTECH teaching hospital, Professor Akeem Olawale Lasisi, the late senator may have died of over-dose of drugs.

He explained that he asked for his medical history and was told one person that was neither a doctor nor a nurse injected him with some medicines when he complained of leg pain the day before he died.

Lasisi said the drugs include 5% of dextrose, intravenous fluid glory set, scalp vein needle, 2 ampoules of analgin, 4 ampoules of 10kg of diazepam, 1 ampoule of pentasozine, 1 ampoule of gentamicin and Valium which when given in excess dosage could cause reflex collapse and blockage of respiratory system.

He told the coroner that from the look of things and empty ampoules, the late senator was given those drugs in excess.

“As a medical doctor of 27 years, I have never given 40grams of diazepam. Analgin is also an outlawed drug, I wonder where the so-called person got that from.”

While adjourning sitting till May 17, 2017, the coroner, Chief Magistrate Olusegun Ayilara summoned a pathologist, Sholaja of Lautech, Engr Lasun Olaniyi, one Mr Lukman and one Engr Oni for further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Senator Adeleke.

APC to pick Adeleke’s successor from Ede

Meantime, the ruling APC in Osun State may pick successor to Adeleke from Ede, the late politician’s hometown.

The party in a statement by Mr Kunle Oyatomi, its Director of Research and Publicity, said that the chairman of the party at a meeting with the leaders of the party yesterday in Osogbo reminded the party’s leaders that only 90 days were allowed by INEC to replace the dead elected officer with a new one.

His words: “The Chairman also said the party cannot do anything without consulting leaders from Osun West based on agreement, advice and modalities to use in selecting another candidate that will replace late Sen. Isiaka Adeleke who died recently.

“In the meeting, not less than 85 percent of people supported that the candidate should be picked from Ede, since it remained two years to be completed by the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke who was from Ede, while very few had contrary opinion by saying it should be thrown open to the 10 LGAs in Osun west senatorial district in as much as it is not only Ede alone that will vote in the incoming by-election.

