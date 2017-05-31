Isiaka Adeleke: NURHI advocates stiff penalty against quackery
The Nigerian Urban Reproductive Health Initiative (NURHI), has advocated stiff penalties as a way to abolish quackery (in the health sector) which has led to death of many Nigerians. Oyo State Team Leader of NURHI, Mrs. Stella Akinso made this suggestion on Wednesday in Ibadan while speaking at a Media Round Table on ‘Save Motherhood’ […]
